Store Capital (STOR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Store Capital (STOR) closed at $31.90, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail real estate investment trust had gained 16.54% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 9.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Store Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Store Capital to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $215.15 million, up 16.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $853.2 million, which would represent changes of +21.28% and +17.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Store Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. Store Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Store Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.64.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



