Store Capital (STOR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Store Capital (STOR) closed at $20.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the retail real estate investment trust had gained 23.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 10.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 15.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from STOR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect STOR to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $166.74 million, up 11.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $659.79 million, which would represent changes of -1.01% and +5.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STOR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% lower within the past month. STOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, STOR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.63, which means STOR is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STOR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.