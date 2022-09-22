Store Capital (STOR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Store Capital (STOR) closed the most recent trading day at $31.72, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail real estate investment trust had gained 14.85% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Store Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Store Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $215.15 million, up 16.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $853.2 million, which would represent changes of +21.28% and +17.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Store Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. Store Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Store Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.69, so we one might conclude that Store Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STOR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.