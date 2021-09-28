STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.36, the dividend yield is 4.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $33.36, representing a -10.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.13 and a 32.22% increase over the 52 week low of $25.23.

STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.94%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stor Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STOR as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NETL with an increase of 2.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STOR at 7.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.