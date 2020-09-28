Dividends
STOR

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.82, the dividend yield is 5.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $26.82, representing a -34.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.96 and a 106.31% increase over the 52 week low of $13.

STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.71%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STOR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 11.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STOR at 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STOR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular