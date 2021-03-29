STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STOR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $33.74, representing a -5.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.72 and a 135.45% increase over the 52 week low of $14.33.

STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.82%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates

Interested in gaining exposure to STOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STOR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 35.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STOR at 2.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.