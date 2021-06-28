STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STOR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.53, the dividend yield is 4.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $35.53, representing a -3.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.66 and a 69.17% increase over the 52 week low of $21.00.

STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.34%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STOR as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (STOR)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (STOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 24.74% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of STOR at 7.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.