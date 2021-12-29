STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.61, the dividend yield is 4.45%.
The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $34.61, representing a -6.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.13 and a 15.29% increase over the 52 week low of $30.02.
STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.53%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.
