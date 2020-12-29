STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $34, representing a -15.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.11 and a 161.54% increase over the 52 week low of $13.

STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.99%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STOR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 23% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of STOR at 4.32%.

