STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.02, the dividend yield is 3.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $37.02, representing a -9.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.96 and a 35.36% increase over the 52 week low of $27.35.

STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.17%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

