STORE Capital Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STOR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.47, changing hands as low as $34.26 per share. STORE Capital Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STOR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.63 per share, with $37.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.26.

