StorageVault Canada (TSXV:SVI) Price Target Decreased by 5.66% to 7.29

The average one-year price target for StorageVault Canada (TSXV:SVI) has been revised to 7.29 / share. This is an decrease of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 7.72 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from the latest reported closing price of 6.06 / share.

StorageVault Canada Maintains 0.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in StorageVault Canada. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 129.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVI is 0.11%, a decrease of 35.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 292.66% to 18,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,305K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,607K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company.

Canoe Financial holds 3,559K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 2,039K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVI by 2.59% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,030K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

