StorageVault Canada (TSXV:SVI) Price Target Decreased by 10.50% to 6.52

The average one-year price target for StorageVault Canada (TSXV:SVI) has been revised to 6.52 / share. This is an decrease of 10.50% from the prior estimate of 7.29 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.35% from the latest reported closing price of 4.89 / share.

StorageVault Canada Maintains 0.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in StorageVault Canada. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVI is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.26% to 20,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 5,170K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,607K shares, representing an increase of 30.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVI by 29.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,307K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVI by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 3,559K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,362K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVI by 16.71% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 2,039K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVI by 2.59% over the last quarter.

