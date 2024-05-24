StorageVault Canada Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Storagevault Canada (TSE:SVI) has released an update.

StorageVault Canada Inc. successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, with a strong shareholder turnout of over 82%, where all proposed resolutions were passed. This included the re-appointment of their auditors and the election of six directors, with each director receiving a significant majority of votes in favor. The company, known for its extensive reach with 246 storage locations and additional portable storage units, continues to offer a comprehensive suite of storage and records management services.

