StorageVault Boosts Acquisitions and Dividends Amid Challenges

October 23, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Storagevault Canada (TSE:SVI) has released an update.

StorageVault Canada reported a significant increase in acquisitions, totaling $204.5 million, and announced an increase in dividends during the third quarter of 2024. Despite challenges from lower housing sales and slower population growth, the company achieved positive growth, with revenue and net operating income showing modest increases. However, the quarter ended with a net loss due to various non-cash and non-recurring items.

