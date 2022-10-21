Stora Enso warns soaring energy costs will hurt Q4 packaging profits

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Stora Enso STERV.HE warned on Friday that fourth-quarter profits in the packaging business, its biggest by sales, would be hurt by soaring energy costs as the Finnish forestry firm reported better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit.

Operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the third quarter were 527 million euros ($514.56 million), it said, beating the 465.3 million euros expected in a company-provided estimate.

($1=1.0242 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Josephine Mason and Clarence Fernandez)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.