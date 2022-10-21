Banking

Stora Enso warns soaring energy costs will hurt Q4 packaging profits

Contributor
Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Stora Enso warned on Friday that fourth-quarter profits in the packaging business, its biggest by sales, would be hurt by soaring energy costs as the Finnish forestry firm reported better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Stora Enso STERV.HE warned on Friday that fourth-quarter profits in the packaging business, its biggest by sales, would be hurt by soaring energy costs as the Finnish forestry firm reported better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit.

Operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the third quarter were 527 million euros ($514.56 million), it said, beating the 465.3 million euros expected in a company-provided estimate.

($1=1.0242 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Josephine Mason and Clarence Fernandez)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Banking Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular