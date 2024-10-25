Stora Enso upgraded to Buy from Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities analyst Linus Larsson upgraded Stora Enso (SEOAY) to Buy from Hold with a EUR 12.20 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SEOAY:
- SEOAY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 12.40 from EUR 14 at JPMorgan
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 14 from EUR 15.30 at Morgan Stanley
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 13.50 from EUR 14 at Citi
- Stora Enso upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.