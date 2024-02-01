Stora Enso to cut more jobs as forestry market weakness persists

By Boleslaw Lasocki

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE could lay off about 1,000 employees as part of a restructuring plan aimed at boosting profit and competitiveness after earnings slumped in the fourth quarter.

The planned cuts add to the more than 1,000 layoffs announced last year when the company decided to shut down several plants across Europe.

"We are facing persistent weakness in the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment and need to focus on core business activities which align with our strategy," CEO Hans Sohlstrom said in a statement.

Stubbornly high cost inflation, destocking by customers and subdued pulp demand hit the Finnish forestry industry in 2023, leading to a slump in results and low visibility for the coming quarters.

The new savings plan, which targets an 80 million euro ($86 million) improvement in operational earnings by 2025, will not lead to any new plant closures, Stora Enso said.

Most of the job cuts will take place in the first half of 2024 and the company said it would begin negotiations with local parties as soon as it has detailed country-specific plans.

Stora Enso's quarterly operational earnings before interest and tax dropped by 86% to 51 million euros. That was better than the 42 million euros expected in an analyst poll compiled by the company.

It proposed a dividend payout of 0.10 euros per share for 2023, compared with 0.60 euros a year earlier.

The company expects 2024 operational profit to improve from the 342 million euros booked last year but warned that uncertain market conditions would continue to weigh on demand, prices and margins.

In December, Stora Enso said it booked an impairment of 514 million euros because of a weaker than expected market outlook.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki Editing by Milla Nissi and David Goodman )

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.