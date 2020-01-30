Stora Enso Q4 Profit Up 73.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish pulp and paper manufacturer, reported that its net profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 grew 73.9 percent to 519 million euros from 299 million euros in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share increased 71.2 percent to 0.66 euros from 0.39 euros last year. Earnings per share excluding IAC were 0.69 euros, up from 0.33 euros, in the previous year.

However, operational EBIT for the quarter fell 58.8 percent to 112 million euros from 271 million euros in the prior year.

Sales for the quarter decreased 9.3 percent to 2.41 billion euros from 2.66 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead, Stora Enso said it expects subdued and mixed trading conditions caused by geopolitical uncertainties to impact the company in 2020.

The company said it will continue active cost management in 2020-2021 through the profit protection programme implementation. The fixed and variable cost savings target is 275 million euros to the end of 2021.

Various labour unions in Finland are currently on strike which is expected to impact result negatively, Stora Enso noted.

For the first quarter, Stora Enso forecast operational EBIT in a range of 90 million euros to 200 million euros.

The company noted that during the first quarter, there will be an annual maintenance shutdown at the Ostroleka Mill paper machine 5. The total maintenance impact is estimated to be about 60 million euros and 10 million euros lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019 and in the first quarter of 2019 respectively.

The company's board of directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 0.50 euros per share, unchanged from last year.

