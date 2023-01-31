Markets

Stora Enso Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

January 31, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish pulp and paper manufacturer, reported that its profit for the fourth quarter declined to 584 million euros from 616 million euros in the prior year. On a per basic share, net income was 0.74 down from 0.78 last year.

Earnings per share, excluding fair valuations, was flat at 0.32 euros.

Sales for the fourth quarter were 2.86 billion euros up from 2.72 billion euros in the prior year.

The Board of Directors will propose an dividend of 0.60 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2023 compared to 0.55 euros per share paid last year.

Looking for 2023, the company expects operational EBIT to be lower than last year's 1.89 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.