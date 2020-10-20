Stora Enso Q3 Operational EBIT Declines; Sales Down 13.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK) reported that its third quarter net profit rose 46.9% year-on-year to 86 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.11 euros compared to 0.09 euros. Operational EBIT decreased to 175 million euros from 245 million euros, previous year. Profit before tax excl. IAC and FV, was 144 million euros, down 24.3%. Earnings per share, excluding IAC and fair valuations was, 0.14 euros compared to 0.18 euros.

Third quarter sales decreased by 13.5% year-on-year to 2.08 billion euros, due to lower deliveries and prices. The company said the impact of lower sales was partly offset by continued cost management.

