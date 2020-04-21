Stora Enso Q1 Profit Declines YoY; Sales Down 16.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net profit declined to 149 million euros from 226 million euros, previous year. Basic earnings per share was 0.19 euros compared to 0.29 euros. Operational EBIT decreased to 180 million euros from 335 million euros. Earnings per share excluding IAC and fair valuations was 0.12 euros compared to 0.32 euros.

Stora Enso's CEO Annica Bresky said: "Lower prices and volumes during the quarter had a negative impact on sales and operational EBIT, compared to the record levels in the first quarter of last year."

First quarter sales decreased by 16.2% to 2.21 billion euros, due to significantly lower prices and volumes.

The company is discontinuing its quarterly guidance and annual outlook due to the uncertainty in the global economy.

Stora Enso's Board has decided to change its dividend proposal to 0.15 euros per share. The Board also proposed to the AGM that the BOD be authorised to decide at its discretion on a dividend payment of a maximum of 0.35 euros to be distributed in one or several instalments at a later stage when it is possible to make a more reliable estimate on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.