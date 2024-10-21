Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 12.40 from EUR 14 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Detlef Winckelmann lowered the firm’s price target on Stora Enso (SEOAY) to EUR 12.40 from EUR 14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
