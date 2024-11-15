Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 12 from EUR 14 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Stora Enso (SEOAY) to EUR 12 from EUR 14 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on SEOAY:
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 12.50 from EUR 14 at Barclays
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 11.90 from EUR 12.40 at JPMorgan
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 12.50 from EUR 13.50 at Citi
- Stora Enso upgraded to Buy from Hold at SEB Equities
- SEOAY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
