Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 11.90 from EUR 12.40 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Stora Enso (SEOAY) to EUR 11.90 from EUR 12.40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SEOAY:
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 12.50 from EUR 13.50 at Citi
- Stora Enso upgraded to Buy from Hold at SEB Equities
- SEOAY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 12.40 from EUR 14 at JPMorgan
- Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 14 from EUR 15.30 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.