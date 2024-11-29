Stora Enso price target lowered to EUR 11.70 from EUR 11.90 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Detlef Winckelmann lowered the firm’s price target on Stora Enso (SEOAY) to EUR 11.70 from EUR 11.90 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
