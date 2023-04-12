Stora Enso plans to close book paper line in Finland as demand falls

Adds management quote, background

April 12 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE said on Wednesday it planned to shut down one of its two paper lines in Anjala, Finland, citing weak paper demand and high costs.

"The decline in newsprint and publication paper demand has further accelerated, and has also reached the previously more stable book paper market," said Hannu Kasurinen, the executive vice president of Stora Enso's packaging materials unit.

The company said it would start change negotiations concerning all employees at the plant, which produces book papers, with up to 110 people facing layoffs.

No decision on the closure, which would take place in the final quarter of 2023, will be made until the negotiations have been concluded, it added.

The Finnish company put four of its five paper mills up for sale in 2022, after two years of operating losses in the paper division amid declining demand.

It has also struggled with soaring energy costs that hampered its profits after Russian curbs on natural gas.

Finnish peer Metsa Board METSB.HE on Wednesday also warned of weakened demand and said its first-quarter operating result would be roughly in line with the previous three months.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.