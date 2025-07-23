Stora Enso Oyj Q2 Net Result Declines

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso Oyj reported that its second quarter net result declined to 15 million euros from 35 million euros, prior year. Basic EPS was 0.03 euros compared to 0.05 euros. Adjusted EBIT decreased by 18% to 126 million euros. Earnings per share excluding FV was 0.05 euros compared to 0.06 euros. Second quarter sales increased by 5% to 2.43 billion euros.

Stora Enso anticipates that the adverse impact on adjusted EBIT for the full year of 2025, due to the ramp-up of the new consumer packaging board line at the Oulu site in Finland, will be around or somewhat above 100 million euros.

