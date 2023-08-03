News & Insights

Stocks
SEOAY

Stora Enso Oyj - ADR (SEOAY) Price Target Decreased by 8.54% to 14.73

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Stora Enso Oyj - ADR (OTC:SEOAY) has been revised to 14.73 / share. This is an decrease of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 16.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.84 to a high of 21.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.49% from the latest reported closing price of 11.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stora Enso Oyj - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEOAY is 0.17%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.13% to 2,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEOAY / Stora Enso Oyj - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 8.81% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 97.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 55.34% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 152K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FDT - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEOAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.