Stora Enso Oyj - ADR (SEOAY) Price Target Decreased by 8.54% to 14.73

The average one-year price target for Stora Enso Oyj - ADR (OTC:SEOAY) has been revised to 14.73 / share. This is an decrease of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 16.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.84 to a high of 21.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.49% from the latest reported closing price of 11.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stora Enso Oyj - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEOAY is 0.17%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.13% to 2,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 8.81% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 97.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 55.34% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 152K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FDT - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEOAY by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.