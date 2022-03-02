Banking

Stora Enso halts all Russian operations

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Stora Enso has stopped imports and exports to and from Russia as well as production and sales in the country due to its invasion to Ukraine, the Finnish-Swedish forestry company said in a statement on Wednesday.

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Stora Enso STERV.HE has stopped imports and exports to and from Russia as well as production and sales in the country due to its invasion to Ukraine, the Finnish-Swedish forestry company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The closure of three packaging plants and two sawmills that employ 1,100 people would continue until further notice, it added.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Jason Neely)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Banking Videos

JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Stimulus, M&A, War for Talent

Feb 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular