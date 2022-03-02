Stora Enso halts all Russian operations

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Stora Enso STERV.HE has stopped imports and exports to and from Russia as well as production and sales in the country due to its invasion to Ukraine, the Finnish-Swedish forestry company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The closure of three packaging plants and two sawmills that employ 1,100 people would continue until further notice, it added.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Jason Neely)

