Stop Wasting Time and Start Comprehending the Australian Dollars Seasonal Trading Pattern in August

Overview of the Australian dollar

The Australian dollar, often referred to as the AUD, is the official currency of Australia. It is one of the most traded currencies in the world and is known for its stability. Understanding the seasonal trading patterns of the AUD can provide valuable insights for traders looking to navigate the market effectively. In August, the AUD experiences various factors that can influence its value and trading patterns.

One significant factor is releasing the usual economic data, including employment reports, GDP figures, and inflation rates. These indicators can significantly impact the AUDs performance by providing insights into the country's financial health.

Another key consideration is that the Australian fiscal first quarter ends on September 30, and the AUD has a historical pattern of declining into this period. We will delve into this pattern later in the article. It's important to note that seasonal patterns may not always hold, as many variables influence currency markets. Therefore, conducting thorough research, analyzing market trends, and considering multiple factors when trading the AUD during a seasonal window is essential.

Additionally, commodity prices are crucial to the AUDs performance. As Australia is a significant exporter of commodities such as iron ore, gold, and coal, price fluctuations can influence the currency's value. Monitoring commodity markets during these months can provide insights into potential movements in the AUD. These external factors can impact the AUDs value and create additional trading opportunities.

Key factors recently influencing the AUD

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released its latest policy meeting minutes showing the central bank has extended its 2-3% inflation target window to the end of 2025, encouraging buyers to step up and push the currency up from a two-month low.

Was this an end-of-the-week relief rally after the recent AUD declined?

The market expected a 25 basis point rate hike at the recent RBA meeting but was greeted with a second month in a row pause in rate hikes. Comments from the RBA supporting their decision to pause reflected their willingness to see the impact of prior hikes on the economy.

The RBA is finding a balance for AUD by making hawkish and dovish comments on rate expectations, which may assist our upcoming seasonal sell in the AUD.

The technical picture for the AUD

Source: Barchart

The weekly September futures AUD chart illustrates the dominant downtrend since the price peaked in 2021. The recent months have seen sideways action, with last week closing in the bottom end of the trading range. A weekly close under the May 31 low will assist our August seasonal sell pattern.

I'm disregarding the double top pattern formed recently, as this pattern is more effective if the market had been trending up or down before forming. But, the recent rally did meet plenty of supply as it approached the prior high.

The seasonal trading pattern for August

Understanding the seasonal trading pattern for August is another opportunity for AUD traders. In August, we are more likely to see increased volatility in the AUD and other markets due to various factors. One significant driver is that August is traditionally when market participants are on summer holidays enjoying family time before schools resume, resulting in lower trading volumes and potentially more pronounced price movements.

September brings another set of AUD seasonal trading patterns as the market transitions into the Spring season. Improved economic data releases, including employment figures, GDP growth, and business sentiment surveys, often characterize this period. Longer daylight hours and warmer weather often stimulate economic growth.

Source: Moore Research Center, Inc. (MRCI)

MRCI has found through extensive research that the AUD has declined into the end of the fiscal first quarter. This research identified a seasonal pattern with a 15-year record of 87% wins. The seasonal pattern becomes a window of opportunity, not a specific date for entry and exit. Seasonal patterns reflect what the market has done in the past and cannot guarantee future performance.

The AUD has closed lower on or about August 24 than on or about August 04, 13 of the last 15 years. The blue line on the chart illustrates the 15-year seasonal pattern overlayed on the current prices. Notice that the blue line does not move in a straight line down, be prepared for the natural ebbs and flows of the market while in a seasonal trade.

The recent price drop from .6909 reveals that the market may be oversold and could need a rally for a better entry point for this trade. Each trader needs to determine their style of trade management.

The AUD is down 5% year-to-date, indicating the sentiment is relatively bearish.

In closing

In conclusion, understanding the seasonal trading patterns in August can provide valuable insights for navigating the AUD effectively. By employing strategies such as monitoring economic indicators, utilizing technical analysis tools, implementing risk management techniques, and diversifying your trading portfolio, you can position yourself for potential success in the forex market during August. Remember to stay informed, adapt to changing market conditions, and prioritize risk management for a well-rounded trading approach.

To participate in this setup, traders can utilize the spot forex market AUDUSD. Futures traders can use the standard-size (6A) contract (Barchart symbol A6) or the micro-size (M6A) contract (Barchart MG.)

