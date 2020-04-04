Stop Trying to Flatten the Covid-19 Curve. It's Time To 'Crush' It.

A New England Journal of Medicine editorial proposes six steps to crush the Covid-19 coronavirus curve in 10 weeks.

The Covid-19 numbers are sobering. There are more than 278,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. and more than 7,100 deaths. The White House is recommending social distancing for 30 days to flatten the curve. Maybe the goal should be not to flatten, but to “crush the curve.”

That’s what Dr. Harvey Fineberg suggested in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

“That choice begins with a forceful, focused campaign to eradicate Covid-19 in the United States. The aim is not to flatten the curve; the goal is to crush the curve,” wrote Fineberg. “China did this in Wuhan. We can do it across this country in 10 weeks.”

To achieve victory—by early June—he wants Americans to follow six steps to win the battle in the war against Covid-19.

“If we do this, we can relieve Americans of avoidable grief and loss, play our part in the global struggle against Covid-19, and be in a stronger position to help other countries,” adds Doctor Fineberg. “If we persist with half-measures against the coronavirus, we risk saddling the economy with a long-term and avoidable burden of anxious consumers, illness, higher medical costs, and constricted business activity.”

It’s an escalating response to a growing problem. There are more 1,139,000 cases globally, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus research center. More than 60,000 people have died as of early Saturday morning.

New York City and its surrounding counties remain the heart of the American outbreak with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and 23,000 hospitalizations.

Doctor Fineberg works with Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the National Academies Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats in Washington, D.C.

Covid-19 continues to fuel stock market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.7% this past week and is down 26% year to date. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% this past week and is down 23% year to date.

