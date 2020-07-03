Stop selling products that use monkey labour - UK PM's fiancee tells retailers

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds on Friday welcomed pledges by four British retailers to stop selling products that use monkey labour in their production and called on others to do the same.

"Glad Waitrose, Co-op 42DE.L, Boots WBA.O & Ocado OCDO.L have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons MRW.L has already removed these from its stores," Symonds said on her twitter account.

She called on all other supermarkets to do the same.

"I’m told Asda WMT.N , Tesco TSCO.L & Sainsbury’s SBRY.L STILL sell such products," she said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

