Stop Overpaying on Bills: 4 Sneaky Fees To Cut From Your Budget Today

Bills are filled with small charges that can add up over time. Many households overpay each month without realizing just how much these sneaky fees are costing them.

By spotting and cutting out these unnecessary expenses, you can keep more money in your pocket starting today.

Internet Streaming and Cable Fees

Extra fees are always included on your cable and internet bill. Take a closer look at the statement for installation fees up to $50, equipment rental fees for at least $10 a month, channel package fees and fees for on-demand content.

Some ideas to help trim these particular fees involve buying a modem and router instead of renting, negotiating the bill, asking for any available discounts, using cheaper streaming alternatives and checking your statement for items you do not necessarily need and asking for their removal.

Cell Phone Fees

Check your cell phone bill for add-ons, like cloud storage that can run $5 a month, roaming charges that can add $10 a day and data overage fees that are at least $15 per extra gigabyte, according to Dad Is FIRE. Other charges include activation fees, equipment rental fees and various taxes, per The Finance Key.

Streamline your bill and cancel things you don’t need. Turn off roaming before traveling unless you travel a lot for work, and then possibly consider buying an international plan. If you or your family are consistently needing more data, switch to an unlimited plan to help save money. Look for a cheaper plan or better rates with another provider.

Utility Charges

Pay close attention to your utility bill to find possible seasonal rate hikes, which may add $20 and upwards during certain months, service charges which can cost an additional $10, late fees that might go as high as $15, and paper billing fees for a paper statement.

Ways to eliminate some of these charges are researching to see if the area where you live offers other service providers with lower water or electric plans. Other options are adjusting your thermostat to save money when you are not at home, unplugging appliances and devices when they are not being used, using LED bulbs, setting up autopay to stop unwanted late fees and setting up electronic billing instead of paper statements.

Subscriptions

It is surprising to note that the average American can spend nearly $200 in subscriptions during one month. These are charges you’re likely paying without noticing or have forgotten about over time.

Subscription tracking apps like Rocket Money are able to show you the subscriptions you are paying for, help you manage them by canceling the ones you don’t need, and setting up autopay for others to avoid unwanted fees.

By finding and stopping subscriptions that are not needed, you will save yourself money and gain peace of mind.

