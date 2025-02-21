Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck by Doing This 1 Thing, Says a Self-Made Millionaire

Over one-third of Americans (34%) currently live paycheck to paycheck, a recent GOBankingRates survey found. And, according to the same survey, 18% of Americans have nothing saved. However, the solution to breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle lies within having a financial cushion saved up.

“The fastest way out of the paycheck-to-paycheck trap is to create a cash flow cushion,” said Bernadette Joy, a financial coach and self-made millionaire.

Here’s what that entails, why you need one and how to build it.

Why You Need a Cash Flow Cushion

Joy recommends building a “cash flow cushion” by keeping at least one month’s worth of expenses in your regular checking account.

“This way, you’re never anxiously waiting for your next paycheck to cover rent or groceries,” she told GOBankingRates. “It gives you breathing room, prevents overdraft fees and allows you to make financial decisions from a place of confidence instead of desperation.”

How To Build Your Cushion

The first thing you need to do is calculate how much you need to save up to serve as your cash flow cushion. In her book, “Crush Your Money Goals,” Joy explains that this should contain enough to cover your rent or mortgage, utilities, food, transportation and essential health expenses for one month. Once you know how much you need, take whatever steps are necessary to save that amount up.

“This might involve reallocating some of your savings or adjusting your budget to prioritize building your cash flow cushion,” Joy wrote in her book.

Joy also said that it’s important to maintain this cushion once you’ve built it.

“Many checking accounts will allow you to set an alert when your balance reaches below a certain threshold,” she wrote. “If one month’s worth of expenses for you is $5,000, aim to always have at least $5,000 in your checking account and alert yourself it goes below that.”

