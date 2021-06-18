Stop Fiddling with Low-Yield Bonds. Check Out QYLD Instead

Broadly speaking, 2021 is proving to be a tricky environment for fixed income investors. In the first quarter, 10-year Treasury yields nearly doubled, marking the biggest quarterly jump for benchmark U.S. government debt since the global financial crisis.

Still, interest remains low, meaning income from bonds isn't as appealing as it previously was. Add to that, credit spreads, which measure the added yield investors receive on corporate debt above Treasuries, are narrowing. That says investors are getting less compensation for embracing riskier bonds. Oh, and the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting indicate the Federal Reserve could move up its rate hike timeline to 2023 from 2024.

Indeed, these are rough times for bond investors, but there are other credible income ideas available to investors. Enter the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). An easy of way explaining QYLD is that it writes covered calls on the famed Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), bringing a fresh view of income to a benchmark usually known for growth, not dividends.

Why QYLD Matters Today

QYLD, which debuted in late 2013, has an astounding trailing 12-month yield of 12.51%. Alone, that's enough to get plenty of investors, but how that yield is sourced is what's important. As noted above, QYLD is a covered call exchange traded fund, meaning that jaw-dropping yield isn't derived from speculative CCC-rated corporate bonds or a stock with a high dividend without the financial means to sustain that payout.

Said another way, there's no credit risk involved with QYLD nor should investors that negative dividend action is around the corner. Additionally, the Global X ETF offers a buffer when market volatility rises. Believe or not, volatility actually plays into QYLD's hands.

“Historically the NDX has consistently exhibited higher volatility than the S&P 500, which can fuel greater income from selling options. NDX volatility averaged 21.71% over the last five years, compared to 18.11% for the S&P 500,” according to Global X research.

Good news: Investors embracing QYLD over the near-term could gain an even higher level of income because NDX options premiums are elevated.

“Currently, implied volatility levels – i.e. the volatility expectations priced into NDX options – remains higher than it was prior to the pandemic,” notes Global X. “This means that option premiums are higher than usual, supporting higher return potential in Nasdaq 100 covered call strategies.”

Complement to Other Income Sources

When it comes to income, many investors are programmed to believe to stocks and bonds are the best ways to go. While equity income is perking up, the bond climate is vexing, as noted above. These days, QYLD can be a credible alternative to bonds for a broad audience of investors while working in concert with dividend-paying equities within a portfolio.

Another “distinctive feature of a Nasdaq 100 covered call strategy is its potential to help diversify an income-oriented portfolio,” adds Global X. “Due to the Nasdaq 100’s tech-heavy exposure, its performance has differed greatly from traditional dividend funds commonly found in income-oriented portfolios.”

Putting it all together, it's practically impossible to find bonds with double-digit yields that don't expose investors to significant credit and default risk. Likewise, many stocks and equity funds with yields comparable to QYLD's could expose investors to negative dividend action. It's even rarer to find an instrument with QYLD's where those concerns aren't issues and one that's highly relevant in this moment, but QYLD checks those boxes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.