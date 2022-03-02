StoneX trims Brazil soybean crop forecast by 4.2%

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is likely to produce 121.17 million tonnes, StoneX consultancy forecast on Wednesday, cutting 4.2% off its February projection due to a drought that has hurt farms in the south.

StoneX cut its forecast for the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul to 8.9 million tonnes, 60% below its 2020/21 output.

"Not even the positive adjustments in the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso, São Paulo, Northeastern and Northern states were able to significantly offset the strong expected losses," said StoneX analyst Ana Luiza Lodi in a note.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Writing by Marcela Ayres)

