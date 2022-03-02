US Markets

StoneX trims Brazil soybean crop forecast by 4.2%

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is likely to produce 121.17 million tonnes, StoneX consultancy forecast on Wednesday, cutting 4.2% off its February projection due to a drought that has hurt farms in the south.

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is likely to produce 121.17 million tonnes, StoneX consultancy forecast on Wednesday, cutting 4.2% off its February projection due to a drought that has hurt farms in the south.

StoneX cut its forecast for the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul to 8.9 million tonnes, 60% below its 2020/21 output.

"Not even the positive adjustments in the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso, São Paulo, Northeastern and Northern states were able to significantly offset the strong expected losses," said StoneX analyst Ana Luiza Lodi in a note.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Writing by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular