StoneX raises US 2023 corn yield estimate, trims soybean yield view

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 01, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Commodity brokerage StoneX SNEX.O on Wednesday raised its estimate of U.S. 2023 corn production to 15.302 billion bushels from 15.282 billion in its previous monthly report.

The firm raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 175.7 bushels per acre (bpa) from 175.5 previously.

For soybeans, StoneX lowered its forecast of the U.S. 2023 yield to 50.3 bpa from its Oct. 2 figure of 50.4. The firm forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.162 billion bushels, down from 4.175 billion previously.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Diane Craft)

