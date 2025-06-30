Markets
StoneX Plans Acquisition Of Intercam Units To Expand Latin American Wealth Management

June 30, 2025 — 04:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) has signed a letter of intent to acquire Intercam Advisors, Inc. and Intercam Securities, Inc. from Intercam Holdings, Inc.

The deal is pending the negotiation of final agreements and regulatory approvals.

The move supports StoneX's goal to broaden its global wealth management presence, especially in Latin America. CEO Jay Carter stated that the acquisition would enhance client access to diverse markets and investment products. Both parties are actively working toward finalizing the transaction.

SNEX currently trades at $90.99 or 0.43% lower on the NasdaqGS.

