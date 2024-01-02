News & Insights

StoneX no longer sees record soybean crop in Brazil in 2023/24

January 02, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop is expected to reach 152.8 million metric tons in 2023/24, agribusiness consultancy StoneX said on Tuesday, lowering its estimate from a previous 161.9 million as farmers in key producing areas grapple with a lack of rain.

The fresh estimate means StoneX no longer forecasts a record crop in Brazil, the world's largest soybean producer and exporter, as output this season would come in below the 157.68 million tons reaped in 2022/23.

