Commodities
SNEX

StoneX lowers U.S. 2022 corn production estimate but raises yield forecast

Contributor
Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Commodity brokerage StoneX on Tuesday lowered its estimate of U.S. 2022 corn production to 14.056 billion bushels, down from 14.168 billion in its previous monthly report released on Sept. 1.

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Commodity brokerage StoneX SNEX.O on Tuesday lowered its estimate of U.S. 2022 corn production to 14.056 billion bushels, down from 14.168 billion in its previous monthly report released on Sept. 1.

But the firm raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels per acre (bpa), from 173.2 previously.

For soybeans, StoneX lowered its forecast of the U.S. 2022 yield to 51.3 bpa from its Sept. 1 figure of 51.8. The firm forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.442 billion bushels, down from 4.515 billion previously.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Chris Reese)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNEX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular