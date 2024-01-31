News & Insights

US Markets

StoneX lowers forecast for Brazil's sugarcane crushing in 2024/25

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

January 31, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's center-south is expected to reach 622.1 million metric tons in 2024/25, agribusiness consultancy StoneX said on Wednesday, lowering the forecast it made in November by 1% due to low rainfall in both December and January.

If the forecast is confirmed, Brazil's main sugarcane belt would see a 5.4% drop in crushing compared to 2023/24, when a record volume was processed. The 2024/25 season starts in April.

StoneX said that sugar production in the region is set to hit a record 43.1 million tons, a slight drop from the 43.2 million tons previously estimated. That would represent an increase of 1% compared to the last season, it added.

Higher sugar output would come as farmers allocate more cane to produce the sweetener, with 52% of their sugarcane volume expected to be allocated to sugar production, up from 51.4% in the previous forecast and 49% in the previous season.

Total ethanol production, including biofuel made from corn, was estimated at 31.7 billion liters in 2024/25, compared to 32.2 billion in the previous forecast and down 5.5% from the previous cycle.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.