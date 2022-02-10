StoneX joins platinum and palladium benchmark auctions

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brokerage StoneX Group Inc SNEX.O said on Thursday it has become a participant in auctions run twice a day in London that set global benchmark prices for platinum and palladium.

StoneX subsidiary StoneX Financial is the sixth participant in the auctions run by the London Metal Exchange (LME). The others are BASF Metals BASFn.DE, Goldman Sachs GS.N, HSBC HSBA.L, ICBC Standard Bank and Johnson Matthey JMAT.L.

These companies funnel orders into the auctions.

Firms around the world buy and sell platinum and palladium through the auctions, and the prices they generate are embedded in contracts across the industry.

StoneX is also a participant in daily gold and silver benchmark auctions run in London by ICE Benchmark Administration, an arm of Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N.

Platinum and palladium are used primarily by automakers, who embed them in engine exhausts to reduce harmful emissions, though platinum is also used in other industries such as glassmaking, as well as in jewellery and for investment.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson in London Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.