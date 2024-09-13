Is StoneX Group (SNEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is StoneX Group (SNEX). SNEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65. Over the past year, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.33 and as low as 8.32, with a median of 9.48.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SNEX's P/B ratio of 1.53. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.46. Over the past year, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.47.

Finally, our model also underscores that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 7.08. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.65. Over the past year, SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 7.59 and as low as 5.34, with a median of 6.41.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in StoneX Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SNEX is an impressive value stock right now.

