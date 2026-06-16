StoneX Group (SNEX) Soars 3.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) shares ended the last trading session 3.9% higher at $135.73. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.6% gain over the past four weeks.

StoneX retained its rally for the eighth straight day, driven by its highly diversified and vertically integrated financial services platform. The company combines execution, clearing, custody, settlement, risk management, market intelligence, physical trading and payment services within a single global network. This broad offering enables clients to access nearly all major financial markets through one trusted partner. With operations spanning more than 180 countries and serving more than 80,000 commercial and institutional clients, StoneX benefits from extensive geographic reach, deep market expertise and a strong client-centric approach that differentiates it from larger banking institutions.

The company operates one of the largest non-bank futures commission merchant platforms in the United States, maintains access to more than 40 derivatives exchanges and around 185 foreign exchange markets, and supports clients through advanced proprietary technology and digital platforms. Its strong regulatory framework, diversified revenue streams, extensive correspondent banking network and strategic acquisitions enhance scale, liquidity, and competitive advantage.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.32 billion, up 28.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For StoneX Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNEX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

StoneX Group is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), finished the last trading session 4% higher at $14.64. MARA has returned 13.2% over the past month.

For Marathon Digital, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.44. This represents a change of +45.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Marathon Digital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.