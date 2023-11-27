StoneX Group (SNEX) Price Target Increased by 5.50% to 117.30

The average one-year price target for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) has been revised to 117.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.50% from the prior estimate of 111.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.80% from the latest reported closing price of 93.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneX Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNEX is 0.25%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 17,676K shares. The put/call ratio of SNEX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,206K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,003K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 715K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 0.51% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 623K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 548K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 25.61% over the last quarter.

StoneX Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes - providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

