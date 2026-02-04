StoneX Group (SNEX) Price Target Increased by 23.23% to 124.44

The average one-year price target for StoneX Group (NasdaqGS:SNEX) has been revised to $124.44 / share. This is an increase of 23.23% from the prior estimate of $100.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $128.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of $113.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneX Group. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNEX is 0.26%, an increase of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 50,318K shares. The put/call ratio of SNEX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,593K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,412K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing an increase of 41.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 79.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,157K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,319K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 10.98% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 1,314K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.