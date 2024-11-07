StoneX Group (SNEX) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $98.76. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% gain over the past four weeks.

StoneX Group shares have risen during four trading sessions in a row, hitting a 52-week high of $101.43 on Wednesday, driven by a rally following Donald Trump's presidential election victory. Investors are optimistic about potential regulatory easing under the new administration, boosting stocks in the finance sector. As a provider of financial services like clearing and execution, and trading platforms, StoneX has attracted increased investor interest.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%. Revenues are expected to be $874.7 million, up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For StoneX Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNEX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

StoneX Group is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $2.26. SACH has returned -7% in the past month.

For Sachem Capital , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. This represents a change of -25% from what the company reported a year ago. Sachem Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

