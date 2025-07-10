StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $98.16 in the previous session. StoneX Group has gained 48.7% since the start of the year compared to the 8.7% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 4.3% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 7, 2025, StoneX Group reported EPS of $1.41 versus consensus estimate of $1.32.

For the current fiscal year, StoneX Group is expected to post earnings of $5.82 per share on $3.72 in revenues. This represents a 9.79% change in EPS on a 8.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.86 per share on $3.68 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 0.6% and -1.14%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

StoneX Group may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

StoneX Group has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.1X versus its peer group's average of 11.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, StoneX Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if StoneX Group passes the test. Thus, it seems as though StoneX Group shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

