StoneX Group Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Revenues and Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split

StoneX Group Inc. reports record revenues and net income for Q1 2025, approves three-for-two stock split.

StoneX Group Inc. announced record financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting net operating revenues of $492.1 million, a 17% increase from the previous year, and net income of $85.1 million, reflecting a 23% year-over-year rise. Diluted earnings per share reached $2.54, marking a 19% increase, alongside a return on equity of 19.5%. The company's board approved a three-for-two stock split to enhance stock accessibility. CEO Sean O’Connor highlighted strong client engagement and increased volumes across all segments, despite low market volatility. StoneX's growth reflects its global financial services network, serving over 54,000 clients. Further details will be available in the upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Potential Positives

Record quarterly net operating revenues of $492.1 million, a 17% increase compared to the previous year, indicating strong business growth.

Record quarterly net income of $85.1 million, which reflects a 23% increase year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management and profitability.

Return on equity (ROE) of 19.5%, consistent with last year's performance, highlighting robust financial returns for shareholders.

Announcement of a three-for-two stock split aimed at making shares more accessible to a wider range of investors, potentially increasing market liquidity.

Potential Negatives

Despite record revenues and income, the increase in interest expense of 29% may indicate higher borrowing costs that could impact future profitability.

Segment results for the Payments segment experienced a revenue decline of 4%, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining client engagement or competition in that sector.

The rise in fixed compensation and benefits by 50% suggests increased operational costs that could pressure profit margins moving forward.

FAQ

What financial milestones did StoneX achieve in Q1 2025?

StoneX reported record net operating revenues of $492.1 million, net income of $85.1 million, and diluted EPS of $2.54.

What is the significance of the three-for-two stock split?

The three-for-two stock split approved by the Board aims to make shares more accessible to investors and employees.

When will the stock split take effect?

The stock split will be effective after trading closes on March 21, 2025, with adjusted trading starting March 24, 2025.

How does StoneX's ROE compare year over year?

StoneX reported a return on equity (ROE) of 19.5%, an increase from 19.3% in the prior year quarter.

Where can I find the detailed financial report?

The detailed consolidated financial statements will be available in StoneX's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025 first quarter ended December 31, 2024. In addition and as discussed further below, on February 5, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a three-for-two split of the Company’s common stock.





Sean O’Connor, the Company’s Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, stated, “We achieved another record quarterly result, building on momentum realized through fiscal 2024, reporting net income of $85.1 million, a 23% increase over the prior year quarter, diluted EPS of $2.54, and a 19.5% return on equity for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. We experienced continued strong client engagement with increased volumes across all operating segments and products despite relatively low volatility.”







StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials







Consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Upon filing, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.















Three Months Ended December 31,













(Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)













2024





















2023

















%









Change











Revenues:





























Sales of physical commodities





$





27,051.1













$





18,820.9













44%









Principal gains, net









308.9

















293.8













5%









Commission and clearing fees









149.3

















129.7













15%









Consulting, management, and account fees









47.8

















38.5













24%









Interest income









378.2

















290.1













30%









Total revenues









27,935.3

















19,573.0













43%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









26,991.0

















18,788.8













44%









Operating revenues









944.3

















784.2













20%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









86.5

















74.3













16%









Introducing broker commissions









44.3

















39.1













13%









Interest expense









306.2

















236.0













30%









Interest expense on corporate funding









15.2

















13.2













15%









Net operating revenues









492.1

















421.6













17%









Compensation and other expenses:





























Variable compensation and benefits









133.3

















121.9













9%









Fixed compensation and benefits









119.2

















96.2













24%









Trading systems and market information









20.0

















18.7













7%









Professional fees









19.0

















15.7













21%









Non-trading technology and support









19.7

















16.9













17%









Occupancy and equipment rental









13.0

















7.7













69%









Selling and marketing









12.0

















11.7













3%









Travel and business development









8.4

















7.1













18%









Communications









2.1

















2.2













(5)%









Depreciation and amortization









15.7

















11.2













40%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









1.8

















(0.3





)









n/m









Other









16.7

















16.9













(1)%









Total compensation and other expenses









380.9

















325.9













17%









Other gains









5.7

















—













n/m









Income before tax









116.9

















95.7













22%









Income tax expense









31.8

















26.6













20%









Net income





$





85.1













$





69.1













23%









Earnings per share:



(1)































Basic





$





2.66













$





2.20













21%









Diluted





$





2.54













$





2.13













19%









Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



(1)































Basic









30,976,042

















30,233,107













2%









Diluted









32,444,772

















31,274,307













4%





































Return on equity (“ROE”)



(





1)











19.5





%













19.3





%

















ROE on tangible book value



(





1)











20.5





%













20.5





%



















n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage























(1





)





The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders’ equity.

























The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024





















2023

















% Change













Segment operating revenues represented by:































Commercial





$





232.3













$





198.4













17%









Institutional









539.6

















435.7













24%









Self-Directed/Retail









124.1

















92.5













34%









Payments









58.1

















60.6













(4)%









Corporate









11.1

















9.2













21%









Eliminations









(20.9





)













(12.2





)









71%









Operating revenues





$





944.3













$





784.2













20%





















































The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024





















2023

















% Change













Segment income represented by:































Commercial





$





102.2













$





87.2













17%









Institutional









78.1

















65.2













20%









Self-Directed/Retail









56.9

















28.7













98%









Payments









34.1

















35.0













(3)%









Total segment income





$





271.3













$





216.1













26%









Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax:





























Segment income





$





271.3













$





216.1













26%









Net operating loss within Corporate



(1)











(21.1





)













(15.6





)









35%









Overhead costs and expenses









(133.3





)













(104.8





)









27%









Income before tax





$





116.9













$





95.7













22%





















(1





)





Includes interest expense on corporate funding.





























Key Operating Metrics









The tables below present operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















% Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):































Listed derivatives





$





111.8













$





109.2













2%









Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives









36.6

















44.5













(18)%









Securities









401.8

















316.2













27%









FX/Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts









98.6

















74.6













32%









Payments









56.8

















59.4













(4)%









Physical contracts









92.6

















51.4













80%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









107.6

















98.4













9%









Other









48.3

















33.5













44%









Corporate









11.1

















9.2













21%









Eliminations









(20.9





)













(12.2





)









71%













$





944.3













$





784.2













20%











Volumes and Other Select Data:































Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









53,180

















50,759













5%









Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (“RPC”)



(





1)







$





2.03













$





2.03













—%









Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)





$





6,620













$





6,170













7%









OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









859

















814













6%









OTC derivatives, average RPC





$





42.84













$





54.92













(22)%









Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions)





$





8,733













$





6,224













40%









Securities rate per million (“RPM”)



(2)







$





237













$





295













(20)%









Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)





$





1,197













$





1,060













13%









FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)





$





11,685













$





10,917













7%









FX/CFD contracts RPM





$





133













$





109













22%









Payments ADV (millions)





$





84













$





75













12%









Payments RPM





$





10,414













$





12,557













(17)%





















(1





)





Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.









(2





)





Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.





























Interest expense



















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024

















2023













% Change











Interest expense attributable to:





























Trading activities:





























Institutional dealer in fixed income securities





$





223.6









$





172.1









30%









Securities borrowing









22.0













14.6









51%









Client balances on deposit









33.8













36.3









(7)%









Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments









26.8













13.0









106%

















306.2













236.0









30%









Corporate funding









15.2













13.2









15%









Total interest expense





$





321.4









$





249.2









29%













































Increased interest expense attributable to trading activities principally resulted from an increase in our fixed income, securities borrowing, and physical business activities. The increase in interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 attributable to corporate funding was principally due to an increase in the aggregate amount of senior secured notes outstanding, related to the March 1, 2024 issuance of our 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the “Notes due 2031”), effectively replacing our 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (“the Notes due 2025”). This increase was partially offset by lower average borrowings on our revolving credit facility.









Variable vs. Fixed Expenses









The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024













% of









Total

















2023

















% of









Total











Variable compensation and benefits





$





133.3









26%









$





121.9













28%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









86.5









17%













74.3













17%









Introducing broker commissions









44.3









9%













39.1













9%









Total variable expenses









264.1









52%













235.3













54%









Fixed compensation and benefits









119.2









23%













96.2













22%









Other fixed expenses









126.6









25%













108.1













24%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









1.8









—%













(0.3





)









—%









Total non-variable expenses









247.6









48%













204.0













46%









Total non-interest expenses





$





511.7









100%









$





439.3













100%





























































Other Gains, net









The results of the three months ended December 31, 2024 included nonrecurring gains of $5.7 million resulting from proceeds received from class action settlements.









Segment Results









Our business activities are managed through four operating segments, including Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail and Payments.





The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.







Commercial

















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024

















2023

















% Change











Revenues:





























Sales of physical commodities





$





27,033.7









$





18,809.5













44%









Principal gains, net









67.2













77.1













(13)%









Commission and clearing fees









48.7













44.3













10%









Consulting, management and account fees









6.5













5.8













12%









Interest income









52.9













41.3













28%









Total revenues









27,209.0













18,978.0













43%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









26,976.7













18,779.6













44%









Operating revenues









232.3













198.4













17%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









17.6













15.8













11%









Introducing broker commissions









11.3













10.4













9%









Interest expense









14.2













8.8













61%









Net operating revenues









189.2













163.4













16%









Variable compensation and benefits









43.5













37.0













18%









Net contribution









145.7













126.4













15%









Fixed compensation and benefits









17.0













15.5













10%









Other fixed expenses









25.3













23.8













6%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









1.2













(0.1





)









n/m









Non-variable direct expenses









43.5













39.2













11%









Segment income









102.2













87.2













17%









Allocation of overhead costs









9.7













8.8













10%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





92.5









$





78.4













18%



























Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023













% Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):































Listed derivatives





$





62.2









$





59.4









5%









OTC derivatives









36.6













44.5









(18)%









Physical contracts









90.1













50.6









78%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









36.6













37.2









(2)%









Other









6.8













6.7









1%













$





232.3









$





198.4









17%







































Volumes and Other Select Data:



















Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









10,608













9,523









11%









Listed derivatives, average RPC



(1)







$





5.67









$





5.95









(5)%









Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)





$





1,727









$





1,700









2%









OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









859













814









5%









OTC derivatives, average RPC





$





42.84









$





54.92









(22)%





















(1





)





Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.



























Institutional

















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024

















2023

















% Change











Revenues:





























Sales of physical commodities





$





—









$





—













—%









Principal gains, net









108.6













103.2













5%









Commission and clearing fees









85.7













73.3













17%









Consulting, management and account fees









20.3













17.3













17%









Interest income









325.0













241.9













34%









Total revenues









539.6













435.7













24%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









—













—













—%









Operating revenues









539.6













435.7













24%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









63.0













52.9













19%









Introducing broker commissions









8.1













7.7













5%









Interest expense









294.5













226.5













30%









Net operating revenues









174.0













148.6













17%









Variable compensation and benefits









56.2













48.4













16%









Net contribution









117.8













100.2













18%









Fixed compensation and benefits









18.6













16.4













13%









Other fixed expenses









22.4













19.0













18%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









—













(0.4





)









(100)%









Non-variable direct expenses









41.0













35.0













17%









Other gain









1.3













—













n/m









Segment income





$





78.1









$





65.2













20%









Allocation of overhead costs









14.8













12.8













16%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





63.3









$





52.4













21%



























Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023













% Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):































Listed derivatives





$





49.6









$





49.8









—%









Securities









373.5













293.6









27%









FX contracts









9.6













8.0









20%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









70.3













60.5









16%









Other









36.6













23.8









54%













$





539.6









$





435.7









24%







































Volumes and Other Select Data:































Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









42,572













41,236









3%









Listed derivatives, average RPC



(1)







$





1.12









$





1.12









—%









Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)





$





4,893









$





4,470









9%









Securities ADV (millions)





$





8,733









$





6,224









40%









Securities RPM



(2)







$





237









$





295









(20)%









Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)





$





1,197









$





1,060









13%









FX contracts ADV (millions)





$





4,082









$





3,970









3%









FX contracts RPM





$





36









$





34









6%





















(1





)





Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.









(2





)





Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.



























Self-Directed/Retail

















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024

















2023













% Change











Revenues:





























Sales of physical commodities





$





17.4









$





11.4









53%









Principal gains, net









79.5













55.6









43%









Commission and clearing fees









13.5













11.2









21%









Consulting, management and account fees









19.3













14.1









37%









Interest income









8.7













9.4









(7)%









Total revenues









138.4













101.7









36%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









14.3













9.2









55%









Operating revenues









124.1













92.5









34%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









3.4













3.5









(3)%









Introducing broker commissions









24.0













20.4









18%









Interest expense









2.1













1.6









31%









Net operating revenues









94.6













67.0









41%









Variable compensation and benefits









3.0













4.4









(32)%









Net contribution









91.6













62.6









46%









Fixed compensation and benefits









9.4













10.3









(9)%









Other fixed expenses









29.2













23.5









24%









Bad debts, net of recoveries









0.5













0.1









400%









Non-variable direct expenses









39.1













33.9









15%









Other gain









4.4













—









n/m









Segment income









56.9













28.7









98%









Allocation of overhead costs









12.6













11.5









10%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





44.3









$





17.2









158%



























Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023













% Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):































Securities





$





28.3









$





22.6









25%









FX/CFD contracts









89.0













66.6









34%









Physical contracts









2.5













0.8









213%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









0.7













0.7









—%









Other









3.6













1.8









100%













$





124.1









$





92.5









34%







































Volumes and Other Select Data:



















FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)





$





7,603









$





6,948









9%









FX/CFD contracts RPM





$





185









$





151









23%











Payments

















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024

















2023













% Change











Revenues:





























Sales of physical commodities





$





—









$





—









—%









Principal gains, net









54.4













57.5









(5)%









Commission and clearing fees









1.8













1.5









20%









Consulting, management, account fees









1.3













0.9









44%









Interest income









0.6













0.7









(14)%









Total revenues









58.1













60.6









(4)%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









—













—









—%









Operating revenues









58.1













60.6









(4)%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









1.8













1.8









—%









Introducing broker commissions









0.9













0.6









50%









Interest expense









—













—









—%









Net operating revenues









55.4













58.2









(5)%









Variable compensation and benefits









9.1













10.6









(14)%









Net contribution









46.3













47.6









(3)%









Fixed compensation and benefits









6.6













7.3









(10)%









Other fixed expenses









5.5













5.2









6%









Bad debts, net of recoveries









0.1













0.1









—%









Total non-variable direct expenses









12.2













12.6









(3)%









Segment income









34.1













35.0









(3)%









Allocation of overhead costs









5.6













5.1









10%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





28.5









$





29.9









(5)%



























Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023













% Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):































Payments





$





56.8









$





59.4









(4)%









Other









1.3













1.2









8%













$





58.1









$





60.6









(4)%







































Volumes and Other Select Data:



















Payments ADV (millions)





$





84









$





75









12%









Payments RPM





$





10,414









$





12,557









(17)%















































Overhead Costs and Expenses







We incur overhead costs and expenses, including certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities. The following table provides information regarding overhead costs and expenses. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses.















Three Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024





















2023

















% Change











Compensation and benefits:





























Variable compensation and benefits





$





20.2













$





19.4













4%









Fixed compensation and benefits









61.0

















40.6













50%

















81.2

















60.0













35%









Other expenses:





























Occupancy and equipment rental









12.1

















7.3













66%









Non-trading technology and support









15.3

















13.0













18%









Professional fees









8.7

















7.5













16%









Depreciation and amortization









6.4

















5.5













16%









Communications









1.5

















1.6













(6)%









Selling and marketing









0.9

















1.3













(31)%









Trading systems and market information









1.6

















1.7













(6)%









Travel and business development









2.6

















1.7













53%









Other









3.0

















5.2













(42)%

















52.1

















44.8













16%









Overhead costs and expenses









133.3

















104.8













27%









Allocation of overhead costs









(42.7





)













(38.2





)









12%









Overhead costs and expense, net of allocation to operating segments





$





90.6













$





66.6













36%

























































Balance Sheet Summary









The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.











(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts)









December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024











Summary asset information:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,398.2









$





1,269.0









Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations





$





3,156.6









$





2,841.2









Securities purchased under agreements to resell





$





5,479.2









$





5,201.5









Securities borrowed





$





2,120.7









$





1,662.3









Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net





$





7,783.9









$





7,283.2









Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net





$





1,096.3









$





1,013.1









Financial instruments owned, at fair value





$





6,918.1









$





6,767.1









Physical commodities inventory, net





$





861.4









$





681.1









Property and equipment, net





$





145.1









$





143.1









Operating right of use assets





$





159.7









$





157.0









Goodwill and intangible assets, net





$





87.0









$





80.6









Other





$





379.1









$





367.1





























Summary liability and stockholders’ equity information:





















Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities





$





491.3









$





548.8









Operating lease liabilities





$





198.6









$





195.9









Payables to clients





$





11,338.2









$





10,345.9









Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties





$





445.5









$





734.2









Payables to lenders under loans





$





550.0









$





338.8









Senior secured borrowings, net





$





543.3









$





543.1









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase





$





8,872.9









$





8,581.3









Securities loaned





$





1,826.5









$





1,615.9









Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value





$





3,541.6









$





2,853.3









Stockholders’ equity





$





1,777.4









$





1,709.1





























Common stock outstanding - shares









32,034,629













31,874,447









Net asset value per share





$





55.48









$





53.62









































Three-for-Two Stock Split









On February 5, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a three-for-two split of its common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. The stock split will be effected as a stock dividend entitling each stockholder of record to receive one additional share of common stock for every two shares owned. Additional shares issued as a result of the stock dividend will be distributed after close of trading on March 21, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2025. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the opening price of a share of common stock on March 12, 2025. Trading is expected to begin on a stock split-adjusted basis at market open on March 24, 2025. All share and per share amounts contained herein have not been retroactively adjusted for this subsequent stock split.



















Conference Call & Web Cast







A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call may also include discussion of Company developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. A live webcast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form on-line on the Company’s corporate web site at





https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe20141cf7fd043c89fde461964a3582e





approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Participants may preregister for the conference call





here





.





For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available at



https://www.stonex.com



.







About StoneX Group Inc.







StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,600 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at



www.stonex.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs of the Company and the stock split. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to StoneX Group Inc., are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including adverse changes in economic, political and market conditions, including losses from our market-making and trading activities arising from counterparty failures, the loss of key personnel, the impact of increasing competition, the impact of changes in government regulation, the possibility of liabilities arising from violations of foreign, United States (“U.S.”) federal and U.S. state securities laws, the impact of changes in technology in the securities and commodities trading industries, and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, including Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding our business and future market conditions, there can be no assurances that our actual results will not differ materially from any results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. StoneX Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





StoneX Group Inc.





Investor inquiries:





Kevin Murphy





(212) 403 - 7296









kevin.murphy@stonex.com









SNEX-G



